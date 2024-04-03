ADVERTISEMENT

‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is back as ACP Avinash Verma

April 03, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film premieres on ZEE5 on April 16

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ | Photo Credit: ZEE5/YouTube

We reported last week that ZEE5 has announced the sequel to Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller movie Silence... Can You Hear It? titled Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. Today, the streamer released a riveting trailer of the upcoming movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer begins to show a shootout at a bar in Mumbai that spreads panic in the city. When ACP Avinash Verma (Manoj) takes over the case and visits the crime scene, he comes across a few puzzling clues that make no sense. However, things take a mysterious turn when more people are found dead in the course of the investigation.

'Bhaiyya Ji' teaser: Manoj Bajpayee is a man to be feared in this revenge drama

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who had also helmed the 2021 movie, the film also stars Prachi Desai as Inspector Sanjana Bhatia, Sahil Vaid as Inspector Amit Chauhan, Vaqar Shaikh as Inspector Raj Gupta, and Parul Gulati as Arti.

Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout premieres on ZEE5 on April 16.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US