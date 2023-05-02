May 02, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

A special sequence involving superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for Tiger 3 is set to commence soon. Sources say the duo will be on the set to shoot for the film on May 8.

“The two stars will be doing an action sequence for Tiger 3 soon. The set piece was planned for over six months. The sequence will show Pathaan entering into Tiger’s timeline. So this sequence will be something to watch out for,” the source added.

Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger franchise. It is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina Kaif is also a part of the film. Salman and Shah Rukh recently shared screen space in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which broke several box office records.

