Shah Rukh, Salman to shoot for 'Tiger 3' special sequence on May 8

May 02, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are set to shoot a massive action sequence for ‘Tiger 3’, directed by Maneesh Sharma

ANI,CUE API

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathaan’ | Photo Credit: @YRF/YOUTUBE

A special sequence involving superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for Tiger 3 is set to commence soon. Sources say the duo will be on the set to shoot for the film on May 8.

“The two stars will be doing an action sequence for Tiger 3 soon. The set piece was planned for over six months. The sequence will show Pathaan entering into Tiger’s timeline. So this sequence will be something to watch out for,” the source added.

The rash of remakes of south Indian movies by the Bombay industry

ALSO READ: ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’ review: Salman parodies himself in a silly action-drama

Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger franchise. It is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina Kaif is also a part of the film. Salman and Shah Rukh recently shared screen space in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which broke several box office records.

