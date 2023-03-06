Selvaraghavan joins the cast of Vishal’s ‘Mark Antony’

March 06, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan is the latest to join the cast of Vishal’s upcoming film Mark Antony that’s directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

On the occasion of Selvaraghavan’s birthday, on Sunday, the makers released his first look poster that reveals his character’s name to be Chiranjeevi. Mark Antony also stars SJ Suryah, Sunil, and Ritu Varma. Interestingly, Selva had earlier directed SJ Suryah in Nenjam Marappathillai (2021).

With Adhik’s usual collaborator GV Prakash Kumar scoring the music, Mark Antony has cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.