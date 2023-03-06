ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaraghavan joins the cast of Vishal’s ‘Mark Antony’

March 06, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The film also stars SJ Suryah, Sunil, and Ritu Varma

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Selvaraghavan from ‘Mark Antony’ | Photo Credit: @VishalKOfficial/Twitter

Director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan is the latest to join the cast of Vishal’s upcoming film Mark Antony that’s directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

On the occasion of Selvaraghavan’s birthday, on Sunday, the makers released his first look poster that reveals his character’s name to be Chiranjeevi. Mark Antony also stars SJ Suryah, Sunil, and Ritu Varma. Interestingly, Selva had earlier directed SJ Suryah in Nenjam Marappathillai (2021).

With Adhik’s usual collaborator GV Prakash Kumar scoring the music, Mark Antony has cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

