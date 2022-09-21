‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 4

The film is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian

The Hindu Bureau
September 21, 2022 15:07 IST

A still from the documentary film | Photo Credit: Apple.com

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Apple’s much-awaited documentary on the popular American singer, songwriter, and actor, will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 4. The film is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ( Madonna: Truth or Dare)

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light,” reads the logline.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

