Salman Khan teaming up with A R Murugadoss for new film

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced his new feature film, to be directed by filmmaker A R Murugadoss.
The untitled project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It has been scheduled for release in theatres on Eid 2025.
"Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025," Salman posted on his official Instagram page.