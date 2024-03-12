Salman Khan teaming up with A R Murugadoss for new film

March 12, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The untitled project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced his new feature film, to be directed by filmmaker A R Murugadoss. The untitled project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It has been scheduled for release in theatres on Eid 2025. "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025," Salman posted on his official Instagram page. ALSO READ Anthony Hopkins ‘honoured’ to meet Salman Khan, shares photo from Joy Awards

Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as "Ghajini", "Thuppakki", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" and "Sarkar".

ADVERTISEMENT

He had earlier penned the script of Salman's 2014 movie "Jai Ho", which was a remake of Murugadoss' Telugu hit "Stalin".

Salman was most recently seen in "Tiger 3", the third part of his "Tiger" series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.