‘Rudra’: Ajay Devgn to make digital debut in remake of Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is foraying into the digital space with his first-ever crime-drama series “Rudra-The Edge of Darkness” on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

A remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British series “Luther”, The Hotstar Specials series is billed as an engaging and dark new take on cop stories by the makers. It will soon begin production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai.

“Rudra” is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and reimagines the iconic globally successful British series “Luther”, for Indian audiences.

“My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

“’Rudra - The Edge of Darkness’ is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can’t wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times,” Devgn said in a statement.

Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar said the series is being mounted on an enormous scale and is a testament to the streamer’s passion for creating “compelling, disruptive” content. “This kind of storytelling has never before been attempted in India. The narrative is bold and genre-defining, crafted not just for metro audiences but also appealing to hundreds of millions of users across the country. We’re thrilled to have Ajay Devgn headline the series and we are certain that his fans would be happy to see him in a new avatar,” Rayan said.

“Rudra-The Edge of Darkness”, according to Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, is one of their biggest shows to date.

“...we are very excited to have Ajay Devgn play the lead. He truly has the fiery intensity and persona required to play this iconic character. With Disney+ Hotstar VIP we have built a strong foundation and are looking forward to creating this global series. We work very closely with BBC Studios to bring the best stories to Indian audiences and Rudra is a brilliant reimagination of an iconic global format,” Nair added.