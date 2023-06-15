ADVERTISEMENT

Release dates of Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ announced

June 15, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ is a two-part romantic drama directed by Hemanth Rao, and starring Rakshit Shetty. While the first part hits the screens on September 1, the second part releases on October 20

The Hindu Bureau

Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ | Photo Credit: Paramvah Studios/YouTube

The release dates of Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello have been announced. The makers had recently revealed the film will be releasing in two parts. The first part will hit the screens on September 1 while the second part will release after a gap of 50 days, on October 20.

KVN Productions, which is bankrolling Prem’s pan-Indian period drama KD-The Devil, will distribute the film. Director Hemanth M Rao took to social media to talk about his third film. “I wrote this film 12 years ago. It’s incredibly close to my heart. It’s evolved a lot over time and after all these years, I get to share this story with rest of the world,” he posted on Twitter.

Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra J Achar play pivotal roles in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. Charan Raj has composed the film’s music while Advaitha Gurumurthy has wielded the camera. The film is produced by Rakshit’s Parmavah Studios. It was shot over 137 days.

Rakshit is currently writing Richard Anthony, a prequel to his directorial debut Ulidavaru Kandante. It will be produced by Hombale Films. Rukmini Vasanth has a slew of films lined up. She will be featuring in Sriimurali’s Bhageera, Baanadariyalli with Ganesh, an untitled Tamil project with Vijay Sethupathi and Bhairathi Ranagal starring Shivarajkumar.

