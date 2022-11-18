‘Red Shirt’: Channing Tatum to star in David Leitch’s upcoming spy thriller

November 18, 2022 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Based on an original pitch by screenwriter Simon Kinberg, the film will be a new spin on James Bond

ANI

Channing Tatum | Photo Credit: Stuart C. Wilson

Step Up actor Channing Tatum will star in an upcoming spy thriller film titled Red Shirt.

Based on an original pitch by X-Men: The Last Stand screenwriter Simon Kinberg, the film will be helmed by director David Leitch, who is well-known for his blockbuster hits like Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw among others

Though details about the project are 'vague', Deadline has reported that it will be a new spin on James Bond that has franchise potential.

Red Shirt has a number of producers in line for it already. Tatum himself will produce it via his company 'Free Association'. Leitch, along with producer Kelly McCormick, will join the production team through their 87North Productions banner. Kinberg shall also produce the project through his company, Genre Films.

Deadline reports that the project has been receiving offers from a number of film studios. It could potentially strike a huge deal even before the Thanksgiving Holiday arrives.

Tatum was recently seen in the action-adventure comedy film The Lost City with Sandra Bullock as his co-star. He was also seen in a cameo role in Brad Pitt's action-comedy Bullet Train. He will next be seen in the film Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Director Leitch is set to commence shooting on his upcoming project The Fall Guy, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Simon Kinberg, on the other hand, is currently part of the production team for the Apple TV+ series Sugar and is slated to work next on a new Battlestar Galactica film.

