My favourite five...

Thiruvananthapuram

27 February 2020 13:30 IST

Anjana Sasikumar, an architecture student from Thrissur, writes in her top five films

Crazy Rich Asians

This romantic comedy directed by Jon M Chu has a universal appeal as it handles the themes of identity, class and family. An adaptation of a best-seller, it is as much about clash of cultures as it is about clash of classes. Mocking the extravagantly rich things people tend to do and the dilemma that comes with it, the movie is a must-watch.

Zodiac

‘Zodiac’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

This thriller is based on an infamous unsolved crime in the US. The dark tone of the film keeps one intrigued till the very end. It features a stellar cast comprising Robert Downey Jr, Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo.

The Devil Wears Prada

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A satire depicting the inner politics within the glamorous world of fashion. Meryl Streep nails the role of an egoistic boss, while Anne Hathaway plays a naive beginner in the industry.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Efficiently portraying the pain and sacrifice of soldiers, the movie has an outstanding background score and terrific performances.

Mumbai Police

‘Mumbai Police’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A story about the camaraderie between three police officers and the hit their relationship takes with one incident. The unexpected ending, intriguing plot-line and some brilliant acting make it one of the best in Malayalam cinema.

Readers can send in their top ﬁve movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.