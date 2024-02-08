Rasika Dugal's 'Fairy Folk' gets a release date

February 08, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST

Release date for Rasika Dugal-starrer Fairy Folk has been locked. The film will hit the theatres on March 1.

Helmed by Karan Gour, Fairy Folk delves deep into the complexities of human relationships. Sharing her experience working in the film, Rasika in a statement said, "Working on an improvised film is an actor's delight. This style of shooting gave us the room to explore the many odd things that people do and say when they find themselves in unprecedented situations....the beautiful oddities that sometimes get lost in the need to write a 'logical' script. It was so much fun to play off skilled improvisers. This is the kind of film which is a must-have in the life of an actor."

In the film, Rasika shares screen space with her husband and actor Mukul Chadda. Mukul also shared his experience working in Fairy Folk. "The movie is hugely different from any other I've worked on. First, in terms of its narrative which brilliantly uses magical realism to tell a very grounded story of relationships and desire that is both funny and tragic. And second, Karan's improvised way of filmmaking made it both challenging and fun to work on this. I wish more films are made like this," he shared.

Fairy Folk was earlier screened at the Sydney Film Festival, the Chicago International Film Festival, MAMI (Mumbai), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The background score of the movie is composed by Karan Gour, who has notable ventures such as Titli, Haraamkhor, Dear Dad, and Agra to his credit as a composer. (ANI)

