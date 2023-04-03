Rashmika Mandanna’s next, ‘Rainbow’; to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual

April 03, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Rashmika Mandanna’s next film is titled Rainbow. SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures will produce the film which is said to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Directed by debutant Shantharuban, the film’s cast includes Dev Mohan and Rao Ramesh. In a statement released by the makers, Rashmika said, “For the first time I am playing the protagonist in a story shot from the girl’s perspective. I am so so excited to bring this character alive. Rainbow is a movie that will both entertain and excite you. The journey with this girl is going to be a crazy ride so buckle up all, this is going to be a fun ride.”

The director said, “ Rainbow will be one of a kind romantic fantasy story in Indian cinema. You will see Rashmika’s most mature performance yet. The movie will tug your heartstrings and at the same time, enthral you with its inventive storytelling”

Team Rainbow has commenced production with a formal pooja that happened on Monday. Veteran producers Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind handed over the script and switched on the camera while actor Amala Akkineni sounded the clap. The film will go on floors from April 7.

