Rana Daggubati bats for quirky content

10 November 2020 12:09 IST

Rana Daggubati launches South Bay digital channel to offer diverse content, ropes in Lakshmi Manchu and Shruti Haasan for talk shows

Actor, producer and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati who has been exploring newer methods of storytelling in different formats, has announced the launch of South Bay YouTube channel, beginning November 15. Through this channel, he plans to introduce quirky content for the viewers, ranging from live chats, short form videos, news, music, animation, fiction and non-fiction, and animation content.

According to a statement, South Bay will also include a Millennial News segment that will focus on news gaining traction in the internet. There will be unscripted content through two shows — Coming Back to Life with Lakshmi Manchu and Secret Box with Shruti Haasan — which will engage personalities from across the globe for a conversation on life post the pandemic.

Music lovers can look forward to Sublime Collective which will be a six-month long campaign to promote independent artists.

Rana stated, “This is an exciting time to be a content producer, to innovate, experiment and just create. Audiences are now more receptive and creators can bring exciting, fresh content. South Bay is a step towards that vision. We want to build a cohesive community and interactive experiences for our audiences.”

South Bay has also collaborated with Triller for short form video content.