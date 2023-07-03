ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Pothineni, Boyapati Sreenu in action mode with ‘Skanda’

July 03, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Boyapati Sreenu and Ram Pothineni’s Telugu action entertainer titled ‘Skanda - the attacker’

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo

A still from Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Sreenu Telugu movie ‘Skanda’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Boyapati Sreenu and actor Ram Pothineni’s Telugu film, said to be a mass action entertainer, has been titled Skanda, referencing the name of Lord Karthikeya or Subramanya Swamy. According to a statement from the makers, the title has the tagline ‘The Attacker’ to indicate the ferocious nature of the protagonist. The title logo also has the weapon Vel incorporated into it.

The title video shows Ram in a rugged avatar, in an attacking mode, taking on goons in a temple pond. The film has music by S. Thaman and action choreography by stunt Shiva. Sreeleela plays the female lead and Skanda has cinematography by Santosh Detake. 

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi for the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the film is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is by Tammuraju.

Skanda is scheduled to release on September 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. 

