Ram Charan to appear on ‘Good Morning America’ show

February 22, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The actor is in the USA to attend the Oscars thanks to ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ being nominated in the Best Original Song category

The Hindu Bureau

Ram Charan | Photo Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Actor Ram Charan, who is currently in the US, will be attending several events ahead of this year’s Academy Awards. While the RRR actor’s plans in the country haven’t been disclosed yet, it’s now known that he will appear as a chief guest on Good Morning America, one of the USA’s most-watched morning shows. The show will be aired on ABC at 1 pm PST/11.30 pm IST on February 23.

Just a day ago, it was also announced that Ram Charan will present an award at the 6 th Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. His fellow presenters include Terry Crews, Sophie Thatcher and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, among others.

The actor is in the USA to attend the Oscars thanks to ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR being nominated in the Best Original Song category. The prestigious event will start on 13 March 2023 from 5:30 am IST.

