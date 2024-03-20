March 20, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

Actor Ram Charan’s 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16, was launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film that also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. A R Rahman will compose the music for the film.

The new film was launched in the presence of several dignitaries including Boney Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Upasana Konidela, directors Shankar and Sukumar. The film is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers and will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru on behalf of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

Speaking during the launch, director Sukumar appreciated the confidence with which his protege Buchi Babu Sana was determined to get Vijay Sethupathi on board as the antagonist for his debut film. With his second project, the director was confident and keen to work with Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar and aim higher, added Sukumar.

Ram Charan stated that his family members and his fans were keen that he worked with Janhvi in a film, and recalled the 90s’ memorable blockbuster Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari starring his father Chiranjeevi and Janhvi’s mother Sridevi.

Currently, Ram Charan is working on director Shankar’s Game Changer co-starring Kiara Advani.

