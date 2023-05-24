ADVERTISEMENT

Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Boo’ gets a release date

May 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The film also stars Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Megha Akash, Manjima Mohan, and Reba Monica John

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Boo’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming Telugu film Boo have announced a release date. Directed by director Vijay, the film will premiere on Jio Cinema on May 27.

A trailer was also released confirming the release date. Apart from Rakul Preet, the film also stars Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Megha Akash, Manjima Mohan, and Reba Monica John.

Directed by Vijay, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji, and M. Raka Shekar Reddy.

Here’s the film’s trailer...

