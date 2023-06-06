ADVERTISEMENT

Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ to release in two parts

June 06, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Directed by Hemanth Rao, ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ is a romantic drama starring Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Chaitra J Achar

The Hindu Bureau

Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ | Photo Credit: Paramvah Studios/YouTube

Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ is set to release in two parts. The Kannada romantic drama, directed by Hemanth Rao, also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Chaitra J Achar. On the occasion of Rakshit’s birthday, the makers revealed that the film will release in two parts, and the release dates of both the parts will be announced on June 15.

The shooting of ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ was completed in March and the makers were eyeing the film’s release in July. Hemanth and Rakshit have reunited for the project after their first collaboration Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. The film, which dealt with Alzheimer’s, and featured Anant Nag and Sruthi Hariharan in prominent roles. It was Hemanth’s debut and he followed it up with a crime thriller Kavaludaari, produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, and starring Rishi and Anant Nag.

Charan Raj has composed the music for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello while Advaitha Gurumurthy is the film’s cinematographer. Hemanth has co-written the film Gundu Shetty.

