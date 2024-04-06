Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark globally

April 06, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Survival drama Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has collected over Rs 100 crore in worldwide gross collection, the makers announced on Saturday. Directed by Blessy, the movie is based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin. It was released in theatres on March 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Malayalam film follows the real-life story of Najeeb (Sukumaran), a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia. Blessy said the film's team is ecstatic and grateful by the response to the movie, and they now hope that it continues to cross borders and reach as many people as possible.

"The entire team of the film has put in over a decade of their hard work and blood, sweat, and tears into making this dream a reality. The film has stayed with me for over sixteen years and it is a blessing to see it finally being out in the world and being accepted so wholeheartedly by audiences worldwide," he added.

ALSO READ:‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’ movie review: Prithviraj’s performance drives a survival drama that borders on monotony

Prithviraj, distributed the film in Malayalam through Prithviraj Productions, also celebrated the film's milestone moment in a post on Instagram. Produced by Visual Romance, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life also features Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. Academy Award winners A R Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.