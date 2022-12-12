Pawan Kalyan, director Harish Shankar’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ gets rolling

December 12, 2022 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Director Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan’s new Telugu movie ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ marks their reunion 10 years after the blockbuster ‘Gabbar Singh’

The Hindu Bureau

Pawan Kalyan in ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, to be directed by Harish Shankar

Actor Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar’s new Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh was formally launched in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 11, in the presence of the film’s cast and crew and other dignitaries from the industry. The actor and director are coming together a decade after their blockbuster film Gabbar Singh, which was an adaptation of Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers.

The poster of ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ featuring Pawan Kalyan

Preceding the film’s launch, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan on a high-end bike, sporting an off-white overcoat and holding a cup of tea. A windmill and a mobile phone tower can be seen in the background and the film’s title is accompanied by a Telugu caption ‘manalni evadra aapedhi’ (who dares to stop us). The poster also announces that ‘this time it’s not just entertainment’. 

Ustaad Bhaghat Singh’s crew includes cinematographer Ayananka Bose, who earlier collaborated with Harish Shankar for the Allu Arjun-starrer Duvvada Jagannadham, art director Anand Sai, editor Chota K Prasad, music composer Devi Sri Prasad and action choreographers Ram-Lakshman.

The screenplay is by well-known filmmaker K Dasaradh and C Chandramohan is credited for additional writing. The film is expected to go on floors soon. 

