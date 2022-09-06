‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part One’ trailer: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus set to spellbind audiences

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part One’

The trailer for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is here.

The spectacle promises a grand retelling of the events that led to the Chola dynasty becoming a powerful empire in the Southern subcontinent in the 10th century. Kamal Haasan, who provides the voiceover in the trailer, and Rajinikanth were present at the trailer launch of the film in Chennai today.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular novel on the life of Raja Raja Chozhan, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One has a screenplay written by Mani Ratnam, Jeyamohan and Kumaravel. PS1 will be the first of a two-part film series.

The cast includes several A-listers such as Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Trisha as Kundhavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman. The magnum opus also features Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Rahman, Lal, Jayachitra, Riyaz Khan among others in pivotal roles.

The technical crew boasts of AR Rahman for music, Sreekar Prasad for editing, Ravi Varman for cinematography, Thotta Tharani for production design, Jeyamohan for dialogues, Eka Lakhani for costumes, Vikram Gaikwad for makeup, master Brinda for choreography and so on.

Produced by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is set to release in theatres on September 30.