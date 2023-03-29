ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ trailer: Mani Ratnam’s epic returns for final flourish

March 29, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

The second part of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ will hit screens on April 28 this year

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’

The trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2, the much-anticipated second instalment of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, was released by the makers today during a grand trailer launch event in Chennai.

Why Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ doesn’t disappoint fans of Kalki’s novel

The Ponniyin Selvan films are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular novel on the life of Raja Raja Chozhan. With a screenplay written by Mani Ratnam, Jeyamohan and Kumaravel, the first film, set in the 10th century, showed how a power struggle between different branches of the ruling Chola family started causing violent rifts. The second film is expected to further delve into the story, leading to the Cholas becoming the most prosperous and powerful empire on the continent and one of the most successful and long reigning in history.

Also read |‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ movie review: Epic story gets Mani Ratnam’s royal treatment

The film boasts a huge star cast that includes A-listers Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, and Mohan Raman are also part of the cast.

With music scored by AR Rahman, the film has cinematography by Ravi Varman, editing by Sreekar Prasad, production design by Thotta Tharani, dialogues by Jeyamohan, costumes by Eka Lakhani, make-up by Vikram Gaikwad, and choreography by Brinda.

Produced by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is set to hit screens on April 28.

