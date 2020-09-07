‘Paattu’: Alphonse Puthren returns to films after five years with Fahadh Faasil-starrer

Alphonse Puthran

The filmmaker’s last release was Nivin Pauly’s ‘Premam’ in 2015

Premam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren is set to make a comeback to the industry after a break of nearly five years, with Paattu starring actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

The film will be produced by UGM Entertainments, and will witness Alphonse making his debut as a music director too.

Alphonse took to social media to reveal the news last week, "My next feature film’s name is Paattu (song). Fahadh Faasil is the Hero of the feature. Produced by UGM Entertainments (Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony). This time I’ll be doing music too. It will be in Malayalam language. Will update rest of the Crew and Cast members while the feature film progresses (sic)."

The director made his debut with the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Neram, and followed it up with Premam in 2015, which became a modern-day classic in south India.