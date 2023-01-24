ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2023: 'The Elephant Whisperers' nominated under Documentary Short category

January 24, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers

PTI

Bomman and Raghu in a still from ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers on Tuesday bagged a nomination in the Documentary Short Subject category of the 95th Academy Awards.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary is nominated in the section alongside four other films -- Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate.

The Elephant Whisperers depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

The documentary was one of the fifteen documentary short films to be shortlisted at the 95th Academy Awards.

The nominations for 23 categories of the 95th Academy Awards were announced by Hollywood actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The Oscars will take place on March 12.

