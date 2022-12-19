‘Oppenheimer’ trailer: Christopher Nolan shows the inner battles of the father of atomic bomb

December 19, 2022 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The film starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role is set to hit screens on July 21, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer in the trailer of the film | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

The trailer of American filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited film Oppenheimer was released by the makers today.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist remembered as the “father of the atom bomb” for his role in United States’ Manhattan project during the Second World War.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer shows glimpses into the life of Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and on the making of the Atom Bomb. We see Oppenheimer realising the global impact of his creation, and there begins a battle within him. “We imagine a future and our imaginings horrify us. They won’t fear it until they understand it. And they won’t understand it until they’ve used it.

“Theory will only take you so far. I don’t know if we can be trusted with such a weapon. But we have no choice,” says Murphy as Oppenheimer in the trailer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Notably, Nolan had earlier revealed in an interview that he recreated the Trinity test (the first nuclear weapon detonation) for Oppenheimer without using CGI

The film has an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Gary Oldman, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, James D’Arcy, Kenneth Branagh, and Casey Affleck among others.

The Universal Pictures film is set to release in theaters on July 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US