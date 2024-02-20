‘Operation Valentine’ trailer: Varun Tej in combat mode

February 20, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Operation Valentine, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film featuring Varun Tej, Manushi Chillar, Ali Reza, Ruhani Sharma and Navdeep in key roles, looks at the Balakot airstrike in 2019 through the eyes of the Indian Air Force. The trailer of the film directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, unveiled by Salman Khan and Ram Charan in Hindi and Telugu, respectively, shows Varun Tej as combat pilot Rudra who, is described by one of his seniors as a problematic person to control.

The trailer shows the scars of earlier combats that Rudra wears with pride. Manushi plays a radar officer while Navdeep, Ruhani and Ali Reza are fellow fighter pilots. Operation Valentine follows Indian Air Force’s retaliation in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

This will be Varun’s first film in Hindi and has on board music composer Mickey J Meyer, editor Navin Nooli and production designer Avinash Kolla. The film will be released in theatres on March 1.

