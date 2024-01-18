January 18, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

Eight years after they first teamed up for the Telugu film Tiger, director Vi Anand and actor Sundeep Kishan are collaborating for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, a fantasy thriller that stars Varsha Bollamma as the female lead. The film’s team unveiled the trailer on Thursday in Hyderabad and announced the theatrical release date as February 9. The film will vie for box office attention alongside director Karthik Gattamaneni’s Eagle, starring Ravi Teja.

The trailer begins with Sundeep expressing his love for Varsha’s character, with lines from the popular song ‘Nijame Nee Chebuthunna’, which was released months ago, before moving into the fantasy thriller zone. The story refers to Bhairavakona as the four pages that have gone missing from Garuda puranam. The trailer also shows the protagonist’s transformation when he chances upon a staff with magical powers.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona also stars Kavya Thapar, Harsha and Vennela Kishore and has music by Sekhar Chandra. Sundeep’s previous Telugu film was the action drama Michael and he was also recently seen in a pivotal role in Arun Matheswaran’s Tamil film Captain Miller headlined by Dhanush.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.