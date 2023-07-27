ADVERTISEMENT

‘Only Murders in the Building’ S3 Trailer: Meryl Streep makes a mark along with a star-studded cast

July 27, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A still from S3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | Photo Credit: @hulu/YouTube

We had previously reported that Only Murders in the Building, the mystery-comedy series starring Steven Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will return for a third season, and veteran star Meryl Streep has joined the cast of Hulu’s hit series for the upcoming season.

The makers have now released the trailer for the show which will stream from August 8.

After Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) dropped dead on stage in the Season 2 finale, the new season will have Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) teaming up once again to solve a deadly crime. This time, everyone is a suspect, including costar Loretta (Meryl Streep)

The series was co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. Produced by 20th Television as part of Disney Television Studios, Only Murders in the Building has won three Emmys to date, for sound mixing, production design, and guest actor Nathan Lane in his role in Season one.

Watch the trailer here...

