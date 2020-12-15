‘Nomadland’ trailer: Frances McDormand’s Oscar favourite will sweep you away

Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland’

15 December 2020 13:25 IST

Director Chloe Zhao has already won the people’s choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival

Nomadland, directed by Chloe Zhao, already touted as a major Oscar contender next year, has released its first trailer.

The film stars stars Frances McDormand as Fern, a woman dealing with the death of her husband and the economic crisis, who takes to travelling across the United States in a van, searching for jobs to keep her afloat. The film also stars David Strathairn and Peter Spears.

The stunning trailer showcases the devastating, yet poignant story of the recession-hit class, and how relationships and friendships can be forged in the most unlikeliest of places.

Advertising

Advertising

Nomadland has been sweeping the awards circuits over the last few months, with director Zhao winning the people’s choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

The Golden Lion award, in fact, makes Zhao the first female filmmaker to take home the prize since Sofia Coppola won for Somewhere, a decade ago. Zhao’s previous film was The Rider, and she is also helming Marvel’s The Eternals next.

McDormand will also be a strong contender for the Best Actress Academy Award, after her previous Oscars for Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Searchlight Pictures will theatrically release Nomadland in the U.S. on February 19, 2021.