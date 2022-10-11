Nivin Pauly’s film with Ram titled ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’

The title was announced today to celebrate the birthdays of both the actor and the director

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 14:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram and Nivin Pauly | Photo Credit: @VHouseProd_Offl/Twitter

The title of Nivil Pauly’s upcoming Tamil film, directed by Ram, is Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. On Tuesday, Nivin turned 38 while Ram turned 48. To celebrate the same, the makers released a special video announcing the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without giving away much about the plot, the announcement video, featuring the characters as animated figures, hints at an intense love story between Nivin’s and Anjali’s characters. We also see Nivin’s character engage in a fight with another young man. “Not just your heart, when in love, your soul, body, and everything will fly,” says Nivin at the end of the video.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and also stars Soori. The cinematography of the film is handled by NK Ekhambaram, while Mathi S serves as the editor.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is Nivin’s third Tamil film after the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Neram and his direct Tamil release Richie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil cinema
Malayalam cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app