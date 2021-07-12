Nithya Menen, Satya Dev and Rahul Ramakrishna rev up ‘Skylab’

Satya Dev, Nithya Menen and Rahul Ramakrishna

The Telugu period drama co-produced by Nithya Menen traces the ramifications of the space station’s disintegration on the lives of the protagonists

The name Skylab harks back to the 1979 incident of the disintegration of the space station of the same name. But the first look poster of the Telugu film featuring Satya Dev, Nithya Menen and Rahul Ramakrishna points to an entertainer. The three are shown seated on Skylab, with currency notes raining behind them. Produced by Byte Features and Nithya Menen Company and directed by Vishvak Khanderao, the film is a period drama entertainer.

A statement from the film’s team reads: Skylab, the first space station of NASA, was feared to have disintegrated. It was warned that its debris would fall at random on Earth, endangering lives. The film traces the consequences of these developments in the lives of Gowri, Anand and Rama Rao from the Banda Lingampally village.

The film also stars Tanikella Bharani, Tulasi, Vishnu and Anusha. The crew includes cinematographer Aditya Javvadi, editor Raviteja Girijala, music composer Prashant R Vihari and production designer Shivam Rao.