First glimpse of Yeleti and Nithiin’s ‘Check’

Nithiin in ‘Check’

HYDERABAD

04 January 2021 11:52 IST

The Telugu film directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti stars Nithiin as a convict who’s adept in chess

A 40-second video gives viewers a glimpse into the world of director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s new Telugu film, Check. The film stars Nithiin as a convict named Aditya, who is labelled a traitor and given a death sentence.

What sets Aditya apart from other jail inmates is his ability to play chess like a champion, going by the voice over that compares him to the likes of Viswanathan Anand and Gary Kasparov. However, as he finds himself behind bars, he finds support from Rakul Preet Singh who believes he is innocent. Check also stars Priya Varrier.

Produced by V Anand Prasad for Bhavya Creations, the film also marks the collaboration of Yeleti with music composer Kalyani Malik, long after the National Award-winning film Aithe (2003).

Yeleti’s last film was the Mohanlal and Gautami starrer Manamantha (2016).