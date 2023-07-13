Nila Madhab Panda’s cli-fi series ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ to stream on SonyLIV

July 13, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Director Nila Madhab Panda, known for I Am Kalam (2010) andKadvi Hawa (2017), and who often forefronts ecological themes in his movies, has next helmed a thriller series concerned with climate change for SonyLIV.

Titled The Jengaburu Curse, the series is set in a small mining town in Odisha. It follows Priya Das (Faria Abdullah), a London-based financial analyst who is forced to return to her home state when her father, a professor, goes missing. “As she starts to search for him, a series of strange events ensue that unravel an unlikely connection between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the mining state of Odisha,” read a note from the makers.

The Jengaburu Curse is written by Mayank Tewari (Newton, Bard of Blood) and created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. The series features Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat and Hitesh Dave in key roles.

In a statement, Panda described The Jengaburu Curse as India’s first ‘cli-fi thriller series’.

“The show delves deep into the repercussions of mankind’s relentless pursuit of natural resources, revealing the alarming consequences that follow. Through Jengaburu, our aim is to entertain the audience as well as raise awareness about the dire need for environmental conservation,” the director said.

The Jengaburu Curse streams from August 9 on SonyLIV.

