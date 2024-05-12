Next Godzilla/Kong movie to be penned by ‘Shang-Chi’ screenwriter Dave Callaham for Legendary

Screenwriter Dave Callaham, famed for his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is transitioning from the Marvel universe to the Monsterverse. Legendary Pictures has enlisted Callaham to script the next chapter in the Godzilla/Kong saga, following the massive success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

With a worldwide gross nearing $555 million, The New Empire stands as one of the most financially successful installments in the Monsterverse since Kong: Skull Island in 2017. Costing a modest $135 million to produce, the film has proven to be a lucrative venture for Legendary, prompting the studio to continue expanding the franchise.

While director Adam Wingard has expressed interest in returning to helm the next installment, his involvement remains uncertain due to prior commitments. Wingard is set to direct Onslaught for A24 this fall. Nevertheless, Callaham’s deep understanding of the Godzilla universe, stemming from his involvement in the 2014 film, positions him as a fitting choice to pen the next chapter.

Legendary’s Monsterverse has been a box office behemoth, grossing a collective $2.5 billion worldwide across five films. Expanding its reach, the studio recently ventured into television with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, finding success on Apple TV+ with plans for additional seasons and spin-offs.

Callaham’s impressive resume includes co-writing the Oscar-nominated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the critically acclaimed Shang-Chi. He is currently collaborating with Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the third Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

