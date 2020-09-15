New on Netflix this week: ‘Ratched’, ‘The Devil All The Time’ and more

15 September 2020 13:51 IST

Sarah Paulson’s terrifying interpretation of a classic character, and a psychological thriller starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson are the highlights on the platform this week

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 11/09/2020

The Duchess

Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom who’s weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

Se busca papá

What does a thrill-seeker tween girl do when her mom forbids her to enter a BMX race? Cast a struggling actor with nothing to lose to play her dad.

Family Business: Season 2

Forced to choose between growing weed and raising his kids, Joe tries to convince his family to quit the business, setting off a wild chain of events.

Avail 14/09/2020

Close Enough

A married couple tries to keep ⁠— and stay ⁠— cool as they move on from partying in their 20s to parenting in their 30s in this adult animated series.

Avail 15/09/2020

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in Season 2 of this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

A two-year-old girl from Bangkok — nicknamed “Einz” — became the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation.

Izzy’s Koala World

Follow 11-year-old Izzy and her veterinarian mother as they rescue koalas and form remarkable friendships with animals on their Australian island.

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Filmed at the iconic London Palladium Michael McIntyre: Showman premieres globally on September 15, 2020.

Avail 16/09/2020

Baby: Season 3

Chiara and Ludovica form an unlikely friendship as they struggle to find their place and search for love at a high school in an exclusive Rome neighborhood.

Signs: Season 2

As Trela struggles with personal trauma, Ada takes over his responsibilities at the station. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger comes to town.

MeatEater: Season 9

Steve’s latest hunt-to-table adventures include eventful trips to Colorado, Texas and Wyoming — where he prepares savory dishes.

Criminal: UK: Season 2

Following a hugely successful first series and great critical acclaim, Criminal returns with four new cases, four new suspects and one room that changes everything. Prepare for bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural.

Sing On!

Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, this eight-episode series is a karaoke-lover’s dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s.

The Paramedic

After an accident puts him in a wheelchair, Ángel decides to get even with those who betrayed him, particularly the woman who left when he needed her.

The Devil All The Time

In an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades, sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.

Challenger: The Final Flight

The Challenger space shuttle was launched and landed nine times before breaking apart 73 seconds into its 10th mission on Jan. 28, 1986, resulting in the death of all seven crew members including a civilian school teacher.

Avail 17/09/2020

The Last Word

In the aftermath of her husband’s death, a woman unexpectedly finds a new source of energy and a lust for life – as she becomes a professional eulogist to the surprise of her family and friends.

Dragon’s Dogma

Resurrected as an Arisen, Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity.

Avail 18/09/2020

Ratched

This dramatic prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” follows the character Nurse Ratched.

American Barbecue Showdown

American Barbecue Showdown is an eight-episode food competition series that follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.