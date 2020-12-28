New on Netflix: ‘Pieces of a Woman’, ‘History of Swear Words’ and more

A still from ‘Pieces of a Woman’

28 December 2020 17:44 IST

Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf’s intense drama, and Nicolas Cage’s proudly profane series are among the highlights coming to the platform soon

Here is a full list of new titles releasing over the next two weeks:

Avail 25/12/ 2020

Bridgerton

Advertising

Advertising

Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

Grandma’s Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela)

When Grandma decides it’s time to put her affairs in order, the family clashes over who’ll inherit her house in this sequel to “Grandma’s Wedding.”

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Avail 26/12/ 2020

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

It’s another season following animated kid car, Cory Carson, as he goes on adventures with his family and friends in Bumperton Hills.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

With Ms. Nowhere and Gary MIA in the Sahara, Echo leads the Spy Racers on a mission to take down enemies from the past.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

It’s the longest New Years Eve ever as Ms. Frizzle and class travel back in time — hour by hour — to save their beloved bus!

Avail 28/12/ 2020

Cops and Robbers

This animated short film is based on a spoken word poetry video created in response to the May 6, 2020, murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Avail 30/12/ 2020

Best Leftovers Ever!

The top leftover cooking home chefs will take the remains of a dish on an epic journey across three rounds in the ultimate food makeover competition.

Equinox

Astrid is only 9 years old in the year 1999 when a class of graduating students inexplicably disappears without a trace. Astrid, who is the sister of one of the missing students becomes traumatized and plagued by horrific visions after her sister’s disappearance. 21 years later in 2020, Astrid now hosts a late-night radio show when all of a sudden her nightmares reappear.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

While Optimus Prime and the Autobots search for answers in deep space, they meet their creators who prove to be a greater foe than the Decepticons.

Avail 31/12/ 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale.

Avail 1/1/ 2021

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe—former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app—takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.

Monarca: Season 2

The Carranza siblings face a new enemy in their cousin Sofía, as past actions threaten to dismantle the future of the Monarca empire.

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

With the peak of his career long behind him, an actor clings to his past glory — until a sudden wake-up call forces him to face who he’s become.

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it’s a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

They’ve built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.

Avail 2/1/ 2021

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

Avail 5/1/ 2021

History of Swear Words

An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Crooked cakes, deflated bakes and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein put the pressure of amateur pastry chefs hoping to win a sweet cash prize.

Gabby’s Dollhouse

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

Avail 6/1/ 2021

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

This documentary examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become one of the greatest French basketball players.

Surviving Death

Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

Avail 7/1/ 2021

Pieces of a Woman

A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

Avail 8/1/ 2021

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Lupin

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity.

Pretend It’s a City

Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

In part two of this fantasy trilogy, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown and so have their problems. Are they still destined to change Idhún’s fate?

Coming Soon in January

The White Tiger

The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.

Cobra Kai: Season 3

The show takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition.

The Netflix Afterparty

The Netflix Afterparty is a first-of-its-kind weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the buzziest shows and films. Hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes will also be joined by a different Netflix comedian to round out the panel.