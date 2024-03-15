New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry,’ ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Part 2, and more

March 15, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST



Big Girls Don’t Cry - March 14 Big Girls Don’t Cry is a window into the boarding school life at the prestigious Vandana Valley, where a group of seven girls are gearing up for their final year in school with every intention of ruling the campus. An outsider, Kavya Yadav, walks onto the campus, hoping to make friends and ace life. Noor has her eyes set on the school captaincy, while Ludo is chasing down the sports captaincy position. As Roohi and JC push for their beauty business to succeed, Pluggy has grand plans of her own, and the rebel poet Dia prepares to jump the boundary of the school wall before the class bell rings. The series boasts a predominantly women-led ensemble cast, which also features Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda. Created by Nitya Mehra, the series is co-directed by Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani. ALSO READ ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’: Ananya Panday announces Prime Video’s coming-of-age drama series

American Fiction - Streaming Now

In the witty and endearing Oscar-winning comedy-drama film American Fiction, Jeffrey Wright plays Thelonious ‘Monk’ Ellison. Monk is a frustrated novelist who has had enough of the literary establishment’s persistent ignorance and heedless promotion of entertainment that they mistakenly identify as ‘Black.’ He writes a ‘Black’ book under a pen name out of frustration, a book that drives him to the brink of insanity and hypocrisy that he purports to despise. Monk meets up with his lively family during this secret success, who challenge his ideas of wealth and happiness. Directed by Cord Jefferson, the film won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards.

Frida - March 14

Drawn from her renowned illustrated diary, revealing letters, essays, and candid print interviews, Frida is an intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of iconic artist Frida Kahlo. Told in her own words for the first time, it is vividly brought to life by lyrical animation inspired by her unforgettable artwork. Frida, the feature film directorial debut of renowned editor Carla Gutiérrez (RBG, La Corona), presents a compelling argument for why the artist and her work are still so potent.