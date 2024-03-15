New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry,’ ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Part 2, and more

Big Girls Don’t Cry - March 14
Big Girls Don’t Cry is a window into the boarding school life at the prestigious Vandana Valley, where a group of seven girls are gearing up for their final year in school with every intention of ruling the campus. An outsider, Kavya Yadav, walks onto the campus, hoping to make friends and ace life. Noor has her eyes set on the school captaincy, while Ludo is chasing down the sports captaincy position. As Roohi and JC push for their beauty business to succeed, Pluggy has grand plans of her own, and the rebel poet Dia prepares to jump the boundary of the school wall before the class bell rings. The series boasts a predominantly women-led ensemble cast, which also features Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda. Created by Nitya Mehra, the series is co-directed by Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani.