New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Utopia’ and ‘Time Enna Boss’

John Cusack in ‘Utopia’

23 September 2020 12:30 IST

Award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn brings her next show to the platform this week, that marks the digital debut of John Cusack

This week, Amazon Prime Video debuts the eight-episode conspiracy thriller series Utopia on September 25. From best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), the show marks the digital debut of John Cusack. Flynn also serves as show-runner and executive producer.

The series stars John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, in his first series regular role for television. Rainn Wilson stars as Dr. Michael Stearns, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic. Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity.

They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

Other highlights of the week include:

All in: The Fight for Democracy: The Amazon Original Documentary takes a look at the history, and current activism against voter suppression; barriers to voting that most people don't even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.

Time Enna Boss: The Tamil sitcom deals with the everyday adventures of an average IT guy, who ends up sharing his apartment with four random time travelers from different time periods, who accidentally get trapped in present day Chennai.