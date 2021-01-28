New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Master’, ‘The Great Escapists’ and more

Vijay in ‘Master’

28 January 2021 12:55 IST

The Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi action thriller, Michael Keaton’s ‘Birdman’, and Tory Belleci and Richard Hammond’s documentary are among the highlights of the week

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the action-thriller Master in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam to the platform on January 29. Written & Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto, Master stars Vijay , Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das. Master is the story of an alcoholic professor who is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster, who exploits the children of the school for criminal activities.

On January 29 comes the upcoming six-episodic documentary The Great Escapists S1 hosted by Tory Belleci and Richard Hammond. Shipwrecked on a remote deserted island, Hammond and Belleci use their engineering and scientific skills to not only survive, but to construct a paradise island playground.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

Another arrival this week is Birdman, which revolves around a washed-up superhero actor who attempts to revive his fading career by writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway production. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu the film stars Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, Edward Norton and will be available on January 30.

Stream the adventure-drama film Noah on January 30 starring Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, and Anthony Hopkins in prominent roles, directed by Darren Aronofsky, and written by Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel.The film is about Noah who is chosen by God to undertake a momentous mission before an apocalyptic flood cleanses the world..

Gone Girl follows the story of a man who with his wife’s disappearance sees the spotlight turned on him. When the issues becomes the focus of an intense media circus, it’s suspected that he may not be innocent. The film comes to the platform on January 30 and stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris in pivotal roles.

Also on January 30 arrives Unfinished Business, a comedy film about a hard-working small business owner and his two associates who travel to Europe to close the most important deal of their lives. But what began as a routine business trip goes off the rails in every way imaginable, and unimaginable. The rib tickling comedy stars Vince Vaughn, Dave Franco, and Tom Wilkinson in pivotal roles.

Highlights of the week:

Master - January 29

An alcoholic professor who is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster, who uses the children of the school for criminal activities.

The Great Escapists - January 29

Shipwrecked on a remote desert island, Hammond and Belleci use their engineering and scientific skills to not only to survive, but to construct a paradise island playground.

Birdman - January 30

A washed-up superhero actor attempts to revive his fading career by writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway production.

Noah - January 30

Noah is chosen by God to undertake a momentous mission before an apocalyptic flood cleanses the world.Noah is chosen by God to undertake a momentous mission before an apocalyptic flood cleanses the world.

Gone Girl - January 30

With his wife’s disappearance having become the focus of an intense media circus, a man sees the spotlight turned on him when it’s suspected that he may not be innocent.

Unfinished Business - January 30

A hard-working small business owner and his two associates travel to Europe to close the most important deal of their lives. But what began as a routine business trip goes off the rails in every way imaginable, and unimaginable.