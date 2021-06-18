‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 trailer: Team Ben vs. Team Paxton all over again

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in ‘Never Have I Ever’

18 June 2021 11:42 IST

The coming-of-age comedy series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returns to Netflix on July 15

Netflix dropped the official season 2 trailer for Never Have I Ever during a virtual trailer event. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the coming-of-age comedy series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returns to Netflix on July 15.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Advertising

Advertising

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.