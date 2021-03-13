Nagarjuna, Pawan Kalyan and NTR’s new projects

Nagarjuna in ‘Wild Dog’

Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Wild Dog’ to release soon, Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hari Veeramallu’ eyes January 2022, and NTR to host ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’

The Telugu film industry stepped up its pace of work post lockdown and this year, a number of productions are underway. There’s no dearth of theatrical releases and new projects continue to be announced.

Game for a thriller?

Actor Chiranjeevi unveiled the trailer of his friend and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni’s new film, Wild Dog, directed by Ahishor Solomon.

Produced by Matinee Entertainment, Wild Dog will release in theatres on April 2, 2021. Inspired by incidents that unfolded in the aftermath of the blasts in Hyderabad in 2007, the film will see Nagarjuna as ACP Vijay Varma, on the trail of those who masterminded the blasts. The film also stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher.

Filmed at a rapid pace after lockdown restrictions were lifted, the project has on board cinematographer Shaneil Deo.

Period drama

Earlier this week, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s new film unveiled the title and the scale of the production. Titled Hari Hara Veeramallu, the film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi is produced by A M Ratnam. Nidhi Aggerwal plays the female lead. The budget is an estimated ₹150crore and the team plans to release the film in theatres in January 2022, for Sankranti.

In a statement, Krish revealed that the story is about a “heroic outlaw”. The period drama is set in the 17th century and gigantic sets of the Charminar, Red Fort and Machilipatnam port have been created for the film.

The unit plans to wrap up the filming by July and the visual effects will be done under the supervision of Ben Lock, who has worked on Hollywood films such as Aquaman, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, among many others.

The crew includes cinematographer V S Gnana Shekar, production designer Rajeevan Nambiar and music composer MM Keeravani.

NTR as a host, again

NTR will host the contest Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, which will air soon on Gemini Television. In 2017, the actor hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 and garnered wide appreciation. He returns as the host for a different show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, which was earlier titled Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and was hosted by Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi, telecast on Star MAA. NTR unveiled the concept of the new show through a short video.