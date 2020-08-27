Nag Ashwin’s choices, from ‘Devs’ to ‘Kumbalangi Nights’

27 August 2020 15:50 IST

For this week’s Watchlist, director Nag Ashwin picks a mind-bending TV series and a slew of Malayalam films

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin tends to re-watch some of his favourite films and series, and re-read books. He admits having watched the Harry Potter movies and Game of Thrones series a few times over. “There’s so much content online but so little respect for it. You could watch something for 20 minutes and switch to watch something else, which is not how a movie or series was intended to be watched. So I used to revisit movies and series if I watch them on digital platforms,” he says. However, during the last few months, the Mahanati director has been scouring digital platforms for new content for binge viewing. Here are his recommendations:

Devs

A still from ‘Devs’ series | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

I chanced upon the American mini series directed by Alex Garland, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It has a science fiction thriller kind of a story and to my surprise, I enjoyed it and think it definitely makes for a good watch.

Dark

‘Dark’ web series

I liked Season 1 (streaming on Netflix) than the seasons that followed. It’s a good place to start off watching the German science fiction story. In the later seasons, it felt disconnected and repetitive.

The Mandalorian

‘The Mandalorian’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

This is an interesting series that’s a spin-off of Star Wars and can be watched without much emotional investment. As a Star Wars fan, I watched it more for the nostalgic value. The live action series streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tintin

‘Tintin’ series | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

I watched the Tintin series on Amazon Prime with my three year old son who has learnt to identify the characters. He’s too young to understand the stories, but likes the fun when Thomson and Thompson come on screen or when professor Calculus has a fall, which is often. Tintin stories hold up very well even today. Every episode is different and each story offers a window into different cultures. It’s been good to rediscover Tintin.

Trance and others

Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, Gautham Menon and others in a poster of Malayalam film ‘Trance’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

I spent one weekend watching Malayalam films back to back. There are a diverse mix of stories coming from Malayalam cinema. I think Trance is ahead of its time. I liked Helen, Aiyyappanum Koshiyum and Kumbalangi Nights was brilliant in its story and casting. Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya (Telugu) also stemmed from a Malayalam story (Maheshinte Prathikaram) and we see the extension of this interesting casting here as well, which is so new to Telugu cinema.

