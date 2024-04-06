ADVERTISEMENT

‘Monkey Man’ premieres in Los Angeles; Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala attend screening

April 06, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Directed by Dev Patel and produced by Jordan Peele, ‘Monkey Man’ has been released worldwide except in India

The Hindu Bureau

Sobhita Dhulipala and Dev Patel attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ ‘Monkey Man’ | Photo Credit: KEVIN WINTER

With the Indian release of Dev Patel’s Monkey Man looming in uncertainty, the film premiered at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Dev, along with his co-star Sobhita Dhulipala, attended the special screening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Monkey Man’: Dream to be part of Dev Patel’s vision

Sobhita took to Instagram to share photos of her with Dev from the premiere and captioned it “So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid.”

The premiere was also attended by the film’s cast members like Vipin Sharma, Reva Marchellin, Makarand Deshpande, Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher and Pitobash.

‘Monkey Man’ turns saffron to red as India release uncertain

Directed by Dev Patel and produced by Jordan Peele, Monkey Man has been released worldwide except in India and the film has opened to positive reviews. The Central Board of Film Certification has not yet cleared the film for exhibition in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film has been edited to change saffron political banners to red which social media users noted as the film’s pre-release publicity was under way over the past month. It is unclear what other changes have been made to Monkey Man in order to facilitate its release in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US