‘Monkey Man’ premieres in Los Angeles; Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala attend screening

April 06, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

With the Indian release of Dev Patel’s Monkey Man looming in uncertainty, the film premiered at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Dev, along with his co-star Sobhita Dhulipala, attended the special screening.

Sobhita took to Instagram to share photos of her with Dev from the premiere and captioned it “So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid.”

The premiere was also attended by the film’s cast members like Vipin Sharma, Reva Marchellin, Makarand Deshpande, Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher and Pitobash.

Directed by Dev Patel and produced by Jordan Peele, Monkey Man has been released worldwide except in India and the film has opened to positive reviews. The Central Board of Film Certification has not yet cleared the film for exhibition in India.

The film has been edited to change saffron political banners to red which social media users noted as the film’s pre-release publicity was under way over the past month. It is unclear what other changes have been made to Monkey Man in order to facilitate its release in India.

