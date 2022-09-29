‘Money Heist’ spin-off series ‘Berlin’ begins production

Cast and crew of ‘Berlin’ at the press conference | Photo Credit: Netflix

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Netflix announced the commencement of production on Berlin, a spinoff of La Casa De Papel ( Money Heist) that centres on Pedro Alonso’s character.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Berin’s character has the most sparkling personality to place it in another universe. We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state,” said series creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina.

Alonso will be joined by a new set of gang members: Michelle Jenner plays Keila, an eminence in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa goes into the skin of Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin's confidant; Begoña Vargas plays Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge; Julio Peña Fernández brings to life Roi, Berlin's faithful squire; and Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the relentless man of action in the gang.

During the press conference, Alonso revealed how the script for the series begins, “There are only ten things that can turn a terrible day into a wonderful one. The first is love. And the truth, that wasn't the case. My third wife had just left me...The second is a spoil of more than ten million euros. But it wasn't the case either. We were going to steal the link to a much bigger heist, today's was easy. But if you have a bad day, you can end up bringing a miserable to his knees and aiming for his head."

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight episodes of the series are written by David Oliva, David Berrocal, Lobato, and Pina and will be directed by Albert Pintó, David Barrocal, and Geoffrey Cowper.

The series will begin shooting on October 3 in Paris and will take place over several weeks between the French capital and Madrid.