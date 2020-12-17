Mohan Raja to direct the Tollywood remake of ‘Lucifer’ with Chiranjeevi in the lead

Mohan Raja and Chiranjeevi

17 December 2020 13:57 IST

The Malayalam film which released in 2019 starring Mohanlal, will be remade in Telugu with Mohan Raja steering the captain’s wheel

2019 saw the release of the highest-grossing Malayalm film ever, Lucifer starring Mohanlal, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran in his directorial debut.

Now, Tollywood fans will see the blockbuster hit remade with their Megastar Chiranjeevi headlining the project. In his second directorial venture in Telugu, after Hanuman Junction in 2001, Mohan Raja helms the film. His father Editor Mohan had earlier worked with Chiranjeevi in 1997’s Hitler.

The director announced the news on Twitter with a picture of himself and Chiranjeevi writing, “With the blessings of my parents and well wishers, life has always gifted me better and bigger things. And this time I’m more elated n honored to direct a mega project with the Megastar @KChiruTweets himself Need all your wishes n prayers #Chiru153”

The film is set to commence shooting in February 2021, after the completion of the actor’s shoot with director Koratala Siva and Kajal Aggarwal for Acharya.