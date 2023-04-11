ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown gets engaged to Jake Bongiovi

April 11, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Millie Bobby Brown posted a monochrome photo of the couple on Instagram to announce her engagement

The Hindu Bureau

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi | Photo Credit: Instagram/milliebobbybrown

Actor Millie Bobby Brown shared the news of her engagement to her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years Jake Bongiovi on April 11, 2023. The 19-year-old Stranger Things star posted a monochrome photo of the couple on Instagram captioned, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all”.

Jake is the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Shooting for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to begin in June this year. Netflix also recently green-lit a Stranger Things animated series. The streaming platform had previously announced that a  Stranger Things spinoff show was in the works and a play that will debut at London’s West End in November.

