Michelle Yeoh to play Madame Morrible in ‘Wicked’ movies

December 09, 2022 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

The upcoming two-part film adaptation features Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

PTI

Michelle Yeoh | Photo Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh has joined the ensemble cast of filmmaker Jon M. Chu’s Wicked movies.

According to Variety, Yeoh will essay the role of Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Michelle Yeoh named Time’s Icon of the Year

Prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked details how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch.

The upcoming two-part film adaptation features Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures project is scheduled to be released on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wicked movies also star Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater as Boq. Veteran Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum is in talks to play the Wizard, but a final deal has not been locked yet.

Chu's last directorial venture was the 2021 American musical drama film, In the Heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US