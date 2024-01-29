ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the khansama from ‘Killer Soup’

January 29, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Hyderabad-based Vaishali Bisht from ‘Killer Soup’ talks about her role

Prabalika M Borah 9603

Vaishali Bisht (second from left) with Konkona, Nasser and other actors from Killer Soup., now streaming on Netflix.

Killer Soup, a Hindi crime comedy series streaming on Netflix also stars Hyderabad-based theatre actor and director Vaishali Bisht in a prominent role. A well-known theatre personality in Hyderabad — having acted in, written, directed and produced plays and conducted workshops — Vaishali plays the role of Mehrunnisa, an old Dakhni-speaking khansama (cook) who runs a cooking school. 

Since her return to Hyderabad in 1996 after she graduated in Theatre and Drama Studies (Hons.), from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, Vaishali has been working extensively with children and adults through theatre workshops in the city. She is one of the three co-founders of the Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival.

Vaishali says her colleagues and fellow theatre artistes recommended her name to casting director Pooja Hegde, of Casting Coo, a Bengaluru-based casting company. Pooja is also a director and producer.  Vaishali says, “When Pooja contacted me for a self audition, I did it because I aware of her work in the field. The process started during the lockdown, so everything was online. After my self audition, I was sent a scene excerpt of the character for which I auditioned; that is when I came to know of the character I had auditioned for. It was challenging because I am not at all fluent in Dakhni.”   

Vaishali Bisht as Mehrunnisa, Khansama in Killer Soup streaming on Netflix. The series has actors like Konkona Sen Sarma, Nasser, Manoj Bajpayee and Shayaji Shindey

She got a lot of help with her Dakhni diction from fellow theatre actors and friends; the cast members, from Nasser to Konkona Sen Sharma, were extremely supportive. Incidentally, the Hindi series has a smattering of Tamil too. For the role of the khansama, Vaishali had to transform physically too as Mehrunnisa has a bent back. She explains, “Body language was not an issue at all. Once my diction was in place, I was good to go. I enjoyed the work especially because we were working when the COVID restrictions were not lifted completely. After being cooped up at home during the lockdown, it was a wonderful opportunity to work with something new and different,” she adds. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaishlai Bisht | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“I always chose not to work with TV and movies because of the different process from theatre. I had a minimal performance with the camera earlier and I didn’t enjoy it. So, I restricted myself to theatre. After working with the Killer Soup team and Abhishek Chaubey I enjoyed the environment and the camaraderie with my co-actors.” 

Killer Soup is streaming on Netflix

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US