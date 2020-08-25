Massy ‘Acharya’ to a gritty crime drama

HYDERABAD

25 August 2020 14:21 IST

Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’, Sushmita Konidela’s crime web series, and Teja Sajja in ‘Zombie Reddy’. Here’s what caught attention from Telugu filmmakers last weekend

There’s a flurry of activity in the Telugu film fraternity, with new projects at different stages of development. The Ganesh Chaturthi festive weekend saw promotional content being unveiled to spark interest among moviegoers and those looking for digital content.

What caught plenty of attention was the motion poster of Chiranjeevi’s 152nd film Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The poster shows the actor in a massy avatar, with a dagger.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela and her husband Vishnu Prasad who are producing a Telugu crime caper web series for Zee5, shared a glimpse of what the series is about through a motion poster.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Shoot-out at Alair’ web series | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Directed by Anand Ranga, the series titled Shoot-out at Alair is said to be based on true incidents, and stars Prakash Raj and Srikanth in pivotal roles. The eight-episode web series will unfold in Hyderabad, in the backdrop of terrorism, according to a statement from the makers.

Teja Sajja in ‘Zombie Reddy’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The hit song ‘Kashmora Kougiliste’ from Chiranjeevi’s hit film Donga was part of the background score in a new video shared by the team of director Prasanth Varma’s new film, Zombie Reddy. The film was shot during the pandemic with safety regulations in place and caught attention with its title. Teja Sajja (last seen in Oh! Baby) will be playing the lead in Zombie Reddy. A new poster shows Teja holding a mace, trying to fend off zombies that are about to attack him. He also pays an ode to Chiranjeevi by wearing a t-shirt that has an image of the actor.