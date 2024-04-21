ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam hit ‘Manjummel Boys’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

April 21, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

A release date is set to be announced soon, said the streamer

PTI

A still from ‘Manjummel Boys’ | Photo Credit: Parava Films

Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys will have its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform has announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hit movie, written and directed by Chidambaram, hit the theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and received widespread acclaim from audience and critics.

‘Manjummel Boys’ team interview: ‘The response has been overwhelming’

Manjummel Boys also became the highest-grossing Malayalam film by earning over Rs 200 crore and surpassing the record set by 2018, India's official entry to 2024 Academy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ Hotstar shared the update about the movie's premiere on Saturday evening. It will announce the release date on the platform later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Beyond ‘Kanmani Anbodu’: A look into the success of ‘Manjummel Boys’ in Tamil Nadu

Based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films, Manjummel Boys revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.

Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu round out the cast of the film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US