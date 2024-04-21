Malayalam hit ‘Manjummel Boys’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

April 21, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys will have its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform has announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hit movie, written and directed by Chidambaram, hit the theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and received widespread acclaim from audience and critics.

Manjummel Boys also became the highest-grossing Malayalam film by earning over Rs 200 crore and surpassing the record set by 2018, India's official entry to 2024 Academy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ Hotstar shared the update about the movie's premiere on Saturday evening. It will announce the release date on the platform later.

Based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films, Manjummel Boys revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.

Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu round out the cast of the film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.