“It’s a comedy that a family can enjoy,” says film director Senna Hegde while talking about Padmini, his new film that is slated to release in cinemas on July 7.

During a break in the post-production of the movie, Senna, all breathless and rushed, as he travels to the studio, says Padmini is an entertainer with a surprise.

Headlined by Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali, the film is set in Palakkad where the lead character Rameshan, a college lecturer, works. And Aparna? “I can’t tell you that. Producers, Suvin Varkey and Prashobh Krishnan, and scenarist (Deepu Pradeep) do not want me to reveal anything more about the film,” he insists and clams up.

Scripted by Kunjiramayanam scenarist Deepu, the film, says Senna, has been in the pipeline for some time. “I have known Deepu for a long time. Padmini was supposed to be made some time ago but for some reason it got postponed. Deepu asked me if I wanted to direct it. I liked the script though I had a few suggestions that I discussed with Deepu. Once the script was completed, we began shooting,” says Senna. The film was shot in 29 days in Palakkad.

Role call

When Deepu and the producers (under their banner of Little Big Films) approached Senna, they had Kunchacko and Aparna in mind. “I was happy with their choice as I felt both of them would be right for their characters.”

Padmini, he says, is a dialect-neutral film about an incident that has an impact on Rameshan’s life. How he resolves it and moves on is what the film is about.

Madonna Sebastian, Malavika Menon, Vincy Aloysius, Ganapathi, Sajin Cherukayi and Anand Manmadhan are in the cast. Sreeraj Raveendran is the cinematographer and Jakes Bejoy is the music director.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko makes his debut as a playback singer with ‘Love you muthe…’, sung with music director Vidhyadharan. The music video of the song has gone viral with its flowing music and simple lyrics.

Senna had hit the limelight with his Thinkalazcha Nischayam (TN), an OTT release, which was a breezy entertainer with a punch. Then came 1744 White Alto about two small-time crooks and a car that is at the centre of the plot.

Festival favourite

Although Alto… did not create waves like TN, it was selected to the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2023. Senna says all four shows at the Festival were sold out. He admits while he “was happy with the film”, the lukewarm reception at theatres was disappointing. It was, however, made up by the appreciation it has been garnering in the festival circuit. Although the festival screening was scheduled while the shooting of Padmini was in progress, the director took a break to attend the screening in Rotterdam.

“It is a great opportunity for a film to be screened at Rotterdam. So I wanted to be there and it felt great when the movie got a standing ovation. People stayed back to participate in the question-and-answer session.”

Is there a difference in the making of a film if it is meant for an OTT release or for cinemas? “I did not think there was a difference but I am beginning to find there is a difference. My viewing experience has changed. There was a time, when, good or bad, I would watch a film till the end at one go,” says Senna.

OTT versus theatre

With the arrival of OTT, however, he says he does not wait patiently and watch a movie till the end. “Five to six minutes into the movie, if I don’t connect with the film, I move on. I got into my OTT account and found that I have watched some films for just 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes and so on.”

He feels that there is more scope for experimentation when the film is meant for an OTT release. Moreover, the viewer can watch at his or her convenience without paying for a ticket each time to watch the film. “It is cheaper than going to the theatre. So, even if the movie does not live up to your expectation, the angst is perhaps less than if you had spent money for a ticket and watched a movie that you did not enjoy,” believes Senna.

Once Padmini is released, Senna hopes to go back to a script he is writing. Deepu will be writing one more script for Senna, which will go on the floor next year.

